Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome Baby Girl

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have welcomed their first child together, a little girl. The 30-year-old’s brother Patrick confirmed the news to ET, saying that his sister and brother-in-law are “doing great.” The pair shared the first photo of Lyla Maria on Monday, writing: “We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt.”

Pratt included two Bible verses in his caption: The first, Psalm 126:3, read, “The LORD has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy.”

“Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward,” read the second, Psalm 127:3-4. “Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one’s youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them! He shall not be put to shame when he speaks with his enemies in the gate.”

A source tells People that they spend the weekend at home after welcoming their new bundle: “They knew they were having a girl and were thrilled about it. Kat had a good pregnancy and she is hoping for a quick recovery. So far, so good. She is going through all the first-time mom emotions. She is extremely happy, but a bit tired and overwhelmed. Chris keeps being amazing though. It’s comforting for Kat that he is already a dad and understands how it is to have a newborn.”

Because of the new coronavirus restrictions, their extended family couldn’t meet the baby, including grandparents Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

“As soon as Kat and the baby got home from the hospital, Maria and Arnold visited. They are both proud grandparents of course. They also visited over the weekend. Maria is making sure that Kat has everything she needs,” the insider tells People.

Her siblings Christina and Christopher also visited.

The baby joins big brother Jack, who turns 8 on August 17th. The 41-year-old Pratt shares Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

“Jack will be a great big brother. Katherine always says that he is the sweetest, most caring boy. Katherine thinks Chris is an amazing dad. She allowed herself to fall in love with Chris quickly because she early on realized that he is a great family guy,” an insider told People in April. “She loves being an extra mom to Jack.”