Chris Pratt Accidentally Deletes 51,000 Emails After Son Drags His Clogged Inbox

Undo delete, undo delete! In a “stars are just like us” move for the ages, Chris Pratt reveals that he accidentally deleted more than 50,000 emails—35,000 of which were unread—after his 7-year-old son Jack made fun of his jam-packed inbox.

He hopped on Instagram Story to express his mixture of relief, sadness and frustration: “It’s mostly junk. See what I do is I sign up for everything… I’m one of those idiots who will do, like, an IQ test. It’ll be like, ‘Wanna take an IQ test? Gimme your email!’ And then I do, which proves my IQ is about seven. And I just get junk from everyone and I just don’t erase it.”

He added: “But I also want to apologize. There are a lot of emails in there where I just spaced out and didn’t get back to you. If you’re watching this and you’re one of those people, I’m sorry. But I’m gonna try. I’m gonna try to get back to you. I’m working on it right now.”

Pratt continued: “Trying not to panic. I think I just tried something to delete anything unread and it just deleted them. So now I’m like, ‘Oh no. I needed to read them. But I don’t know where they went.’… So if I owe you an email, you might want to follow up on that. Resubmit, perhaps, the email and then I’ll read it. It may have just gotten deleted.”

He finished: “It’s just deleting them all. All my emails. Oh my God. This could be a real nightmare.”

Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their first child together. Pratt and ex-wife Anna Faris co-parent Jack together.