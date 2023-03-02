Chris Pine Explains What Happened With Harry Styles During ‘Spitgate’

Chris Pine is finally addressing the rumors that Harry Styles spit on him during the Don’t Worry Darling screening at the Venice Film Festival.

The actor admitted it looked like the “Watermelon Sugar” singer spat on him but clarified that it was just a joke between the co-stars, “I think what he said, is he leaned down, and I think he said, ‘It’s just words, isn’t it?’ Because we had this little joke, because we’re all jetlagged, we’re all trying to answer these questions, and sometimes when you’re doing these press things, your brain goes all befuddled, you know, you start speaking gibberish, and we had a joke like, ‘It’s just words, man.’”

Pine added that the Grammy winner is a “very, very kind guy.”