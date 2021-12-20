Chris Noth’s Wife, Tara Wilson, Is ‘Very Upset’ By Sexual Assault Allegations

Page Six reports that Chris Noth’s wife, Tara Wilson, “is not doing well,” in the wake of multiple sexual assault accusations made against her husband.

Three women have come forward recently accusing the Sex and the City actor of sexual assault. One of the women also claimed that Noth said monogamy is a “sham,” while he was married.

A source told The Sun, “He may be non-monogamous, we have established that his wife didn’t know … If anything, he is guilty of that. She is in LA and is very upset… she’s not doing well. They planned to spend Christmas together but that is now unknown.”

In light of these accusations, A3 Artists Agency has dropped Noth as a client. The company that was planning to buy his tequila business has withdrawn their offer as well.