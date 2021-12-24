Chris Noth Faces A Fourth Accuser

Chris Noth is facing another accusation of sexual assault.

In a virtual press conference hosted by Gloria Allred Thursday (Dec. 23rd), singer Lisa Gentile revealed that the actor “forcibly” turned on her at her apartment in “early 2002.”

The actor now faces four accusers including the two women who initially spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and Kristin Davis’ former Sex and the City stand-in.

In the aftermath of the initial allegations, The Law & Order alum has been dropped by A3 Artists Agency and fired from CBS’ The Equalizer. He recently retained attorneys from the firm Lavely and Singer to represent him.