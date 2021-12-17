Chris Noth Accused Of Sexual Assault By Two Women

Two women have accused Sex and the City actor Chris Noth of sexual assault.

The two women, who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter using the names Zoe, now 40, and Lily, now 31, said that promotions and press reports of the HBO Max series And Just Like That…, in which Noth reprises his role as Mr. Big, “stirred painful memories.”

Zoe told the outlet that the actor raped her from behind in his Los Angeles apartment in 2004. According to her account, she went to Cedars-Saini hospital with a friend following the incident, and told staff she had been assaulted but wouldn’t say who did it. THR reports that Lily claims she was attacked in a similar manner at the actor’s New York City apartment in 2015.

Contacted for comment, Noth sent THR a statement: “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Shortly after The Hollywood Reporter ran their report, Peloton pulled their ad featuring Noth. A spokesperson for the company told THR on Thursday (Dec. 16th), “Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously. We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO’s reboot. As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts.”