Chris Hemsworth, Priscilla Presley, Mary Louise-Parker + More!

CHRIS HEMSWORTH CLARIFIES COMMENTS ABOUT RETIREMENT: Chris Hemsworth isn’t planning on retiring anytime soon. The Thor actor told Entertainment Weekly in a new cover story that he took a hiatus from working because he was “exhausted, and I wanted to be home with my family.” Around the same time, Hemsworth found out on the series Limitless that he has a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s. “It was interesting, because those two headlines got coupled together, that I was taking time off because of the genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s,” he told the outlet.

PRISCILLA PRESLEY TO RECEIVE $1 MILLION IN TRUST SETTLEMENT: According to Page Six, Riley Keough agreed to give her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, $1 million plus $400,000 in legal fees to become the sole trustee of her late mother’s estate. On Wednesday (June 14th), Priscilla said in a statement, “My daughter’s passing was both devastating and heartbreaking … We have learned that the fans realize that we are ‘Just a Family.’ Elvis would be proud and his and Lisa’s wishes are what are most important to all of us.” The Naked Gun actress added, “My granddaughter, through her counsel, along with my team worked diligently and tirelessly to resolve all misunderstandings as a family.”

MARY LOUISE-PARKER COMMENTS ON EX BILLY CRUDUP’S MARRIAGE TO NAOMI WATTS: Mary Louise-Parker isn’t holding on to any ill will for her ex-boyfriend of eight years, Billy Crudup. The Morning Show actor left Louise-Parker for Claire Danes in 2003, while the Weeds actress was seven months pregnant. Responding to the news that he recently married Naomi Watts, Louise-Parker told The Guardian, “I wish them well. And absolutely, I honestly of course wish them every happiness because that’s my son’s father. So I’m happy for them. I’m happy they found each other.”

ROBERT IRWIN GETS BIT BY PYTHON JUST AS HIS FATHER DID: Robert Irwin took to Instagram on Wednesday (June 14th) to share a parallel experience he had with his late father, Steve Irwin. Robert shared a throwback video of Steve getting bit by the same species of snake that he was bit by recently. “Déjà vu. Dad and me getting bitten by the same species of snake (carpet python) decades apart,” he captioned the post. “I found this python on the side of a road, but as you can see, sometimes snake rescues don’t quite go to plan.”