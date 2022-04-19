Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Jon Batiste + More!

TEASER FOR THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER IS RELEASED: On Monday (April 18th), Marvel Studios released the first teaser and poster for Thor: Love and Thunder. Starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, and more, the film will land in theaters on July 8th.

JON BATISTE JOINS THE CAST OF THE COLOR PURPLE: According to Variety, Jon Batiste will make his feature acting debut in Blitz Bazawule’s The Color Purple. Batiste will play Grady, husband to Taraji P. Henson’s Shug Avery.

RIO HACKFORD DIES AT 51: Deadline reports that Rio Hackford died on Thursday (April 14th) in Huntington Beach, California, due to an “undisclosed illness.” Rio was the son of Taylor Hackford and the stepson of Helen Mirren. He held roles in The Mandalorian, Swingers, and Treme, and he owned a popular club in New Orleans.

JASON MOMOA IN TALKS TO STAR IN MINECRAFT: According to Deadline, Jason Momoa is in early talks to star in Warner Bros. live-action Minecraft film. Napoleon Dynamite’s Jared Hess is set to direct the film, which is based on the popular video game.