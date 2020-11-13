Chris Harrison Talks Double Standards in 'Bachelor Nation'

Bachelor Nation has been rocked by claims of racism, ageism and sexism in recent months. While the first Black Bachelor Matt James is set for next season, and the oldest Bachelorette ever Clare Crawley just exited her season, host Chris Harrison admits there may still be some work to do.

On Maria Menounos’ Better Together podcast, Harrison addressed the polarizing strip dodgeball group date.

Harrison said: “Is there a double standard? Would we have done that to the women? No, I’ll tell you that right now. No, cause it’s not okay. Is that a double standard? Yes. Should there be double standards in the world? Maybe.”