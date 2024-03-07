Chris Harrison Returning To Television On Dr. Phil’s Network

Chris Harrison, former host of The Bachelor, is making his television comeback with a morning show and a reality dating series. He has signed a deal with Dr. Phil’s upcoming new streaming and broadcast network, Merit Street Media, and will be co-hosting the morning show with his wife, Lauren Zima. That show is expected to debut in the fall or winter, but details about the reality dating series are limited. However, Dr. Phil promises that it will be unique and addictive.

Harrison says he’s excited about the opportunity to return to television, especially in his hometown of Dallas, where the Merit Street Studios are located. “Call it divine intervention, karma, kismet, whatever it is, the fact that Dr. Phil created this network in my own backyard here in Dallas, it means the world to me…” Harrison said.