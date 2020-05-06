Chris Harrison Responds to Peter Kraus‘ Claims

Chris Harrison is disputing Peter Kraus’ recent comments about why he turned down the Bachelor and his allegations that the franchise did not want to fulfill his request for relationship counseling.

Last month, Kraus said he requested “relationship counseling for myself and the top four or five girls during the process so we could work things out on a deep level.” He also wanted ongoing support for him and his final choice, but Kraus said his request was denied.

Harrison tells ET that Kraus’ claim simply isn’t true: “Well, they do get that. Everybody has access to that.”

As to Kraus’ claims that he was in the running to become Bachelor, Harrison said they were just at the start of the “vetting process.” He continued: ” Not to put a big pin in this big balloon, but that would have been the start of where we would have gone. That would not have been the final step. I have heard a lot of people say they turned it down or they did this. Great, good on you. I am all behind you — whatever floats your boat.”

He also shared his thoughts on Bachelor Nation alums Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules quarantining together in Iowa. “Nobody saw it coming… but great,” Harrison said. “I guess he slid into her DMs—is that how that works? I don’t know, but good on them. I hope they’re happy and I hope she’s driving tractors around, flipping up the soybeans and all that good stuff. That’s great.”

He also alluded to their tough pasts: Fuller served two years on probation after being arrested for a DUI in 2017, and Soules pleaded guilty to walking away from a fatal car crash in 2017.

“I think they both have similar pasts. I think they have things they can relate to with each other. Chris is a good man.” Harrison continued. “He has a very successful farm. It is in the middle of nowhere, he’s not finding a Victoria out there, and so this is the only way he’s gonna find somebody. So good on him, man, I wish him all the best. And however they wanna define it, when they define it [is up to them].”