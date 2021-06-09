Chris Harrison Ousted From Bachelor Nation

Hours after the 17th season of The Bachelorette bowed, Chris Harrison left the franchise. He led The Bachelor and all of its spinoff from 2002 forward, but has been under increasing fire for the franchise’s lack of diversity, and his call for “compassion” for Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, after 2018 photos emerged of her participating in an Old South slave-plantation-themed ball.

Harrison received an eight-figure payout in exchange for a non-disclosue agreement, Deadline reports. TBD who will take the reins of the ABC franchise, but David Spade is set to host the next season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Harrison, 49, issued a statement via Instagram, saying, "I've had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I'm excited to start a new chapter. I'm so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we've made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I've made will last a lifetime."