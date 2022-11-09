Chris Evans Is ‘People’ Magazine’s 2022 Sexiest Man Alive

According to People, this year’s Sexiest Man Alive is none other than The Gray Man actor Chris Evans. On Tuesday (November 8th), Evans acknowledged the flattering title on Instagram.

“Thanks @people!!” he wrote. “I think we can all agree that it’s damn near impossible to follow in Paul Rudd’s footsteps in any capacity, but I’ll do my best.” People chose Rudd as the Sexiest Man Alive in 2021.

Accepted actor Justin Long commented on Evans’ post: “Another term for Paul might’ve lead to tyranny – SEXY tyranny but still…”

In the special issue, which will be out on Friday (November 11th), Evans said, “My mom will be so happy. She’s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about.”