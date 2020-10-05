Chris Evans Enraged Over Rick Moranis Attack

Chris Evans is seriously peeved at the person who randomly attacked beloved actor Rick Moranis. The star, who has been largely out of the limelight since his wife died, was the victim of a seemingly random attack near his New York City home.

The Captain America star reacted on Twitter: “My blood is boiling. Find this man. You don’t touch Rick Moranis.”

NYPD released video showing Moranis walking through his Upper West Side neighborhood when an unidentified man sucker-punched him and walked away. Moranis then reportedly went to a hospital with pain in his head, back and hip, then reported the incident to the NYPD. His rep said that the star is “fine but grateful for everyone’s thoughts and well wishes.”

The NYPD Tips Twitter account released footage of the attack, asking for leads.

Moranis recently returned to Hollywood after leaving in the 1990s to focus on his kids after his wife died. First, he popped up in a commercial with Ryan Reynolds for Mint, and soon, he will appear in an upcoming Honey, I Shrunk the Kids sequel starring Josh Gad as his grown-up son.