Chloe Sevigny Marries Sinisa Mackovic Again

Two years after American Psycho actress Chloe Sevigny and art gallerist Sinisa Mackovic first got married at City Hall in New York City, the couple held a wedding ceremony amongst friends and family. Mackovic posted to his Instagram stories on Sunday (May 15th) to share the news.

The photos Mackovic shared included a selfie of the couple, a homemade “JUST MARRIED” sign on the back of a convertible, and their two-year-old son, Vanja, dressed in his wedding garb.

Magazine editor Olivier Zahm posted a photo of the newlyweds to Instagram on Sunday (May 15th) writing, “Just married @chloessevigny.”

Sevigny previously announced that she and Mackovic got married in March of 2020. Less than two months after saying “I do,” they welcomed Vanja to the world.