Chloe Fineman Claims Elon Musk Made Her ‘Burst Into Tears’ When He Hosted ‘SNL’

After Elon Musk complained about the impression of him on Saturday Night Live last weekend, Chloe Fineman confirmed on TikTok that he made her cry when he hosted the show in May 2021. “I was so excited, I came in, I asked if you had any questions and you stared at me like you were firing me from Tesla and were like, ‘It’s not funny,’” she recounted. Bowen Yang first teased in August that an host had made “multiple cast members cry,” but didn’t name him. Musk responded on X, defending his reaction. “I was worried. I was like damn my ‘SNL’ appearance is going to be so fu-king unfunny that it will make a crackhead sober!!” he wrote. “But then it worked out in the end.” (Variety)