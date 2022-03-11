Chloe Cherry Says Porn Gave Her An Eating Disorder
Chloe Cherry opened up to Alex Cooper about how she developed an eating disorder after an agent called her “fat.”
The 24-year-old Euphoria star said on the March 9th episode of Call her Daddy, “I dealt with like an eating disorder a lot when I was in porn. I felt like very fat. I had an agent in pornography tell me that I was like fat. I have like this whole weird thing of like, obsessing with my body, which I don’t have now with modeling acting, which is strange.”
According to Cherry, she felt “miserable” after adopting a vegan diet and limiting herself to only 200 calories a day and credits her recovery to mental health professionals and the podcast Take The Cake.