‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ Remake In The Works From Amazon MGM

Amazon MGM Studios and Eon Productions, the company best known for the James Bond franchise, are teaming up for a remake of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, which is currently in early stages of development. Inspired by Bond author Ian Fleming’s children’s book, the original 1968 film starred Dick Van Dyke as an oddball inventor with a magical racing car in pre-war England. It’s title song was nominated for an Oscar. The new version is set for a theatrical release, with potential writers and directors still being considered. (Source)