Chiefs Set For Third Consecutive Super Bowl In Rematch With Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off in a Super Bowl rematch at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9th. This will be the Chiefs’ seventh appearance in the Super Bowl and their third consecutive one, with a potential to make history by becoming the first team to win three championships in a row. The Eagles are looking to avenge their loss to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl two years ago. The game will be televised on Fox, with a live stream available on Tubi for the first time. Kendrick Lamar headlines the Apple Music halftime show, with SZA joining him as a special guest. (Deadline)