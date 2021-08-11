Chet Hanks Slams Covid Vaccines

Chet Hanks spoke out against COVID vaccines in an explitive-laden rant on his Instagram page Monday (August 19th).

The video, recorded in his car, started out with what appeared to be a heartfelt plea for fans to get their shots before he yelled, “Psych!” and switching up his messaging.

The son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson yelled into the camera, “If it ain’t broke don’t fix it! I never had COVID. You ain’t sticking me with that mother******* needle,” before referring to the coronavirus as a “flu”.

Instead, he thinks that anyone sick or “in danger” should stay inside because he is “tired of wearing a mother******* mask.”

His parents were two of the earliest high-profile cases of COVID-19. Tom discussed the experience with Stephen Colbert last summer where he encouraged everyone to wear masks, wash their hands, and stay six-feet away from each other.