Chet Hanks Recreates His Dad’s ‘Forrest Gump’ Role In New Music Video Which Includes A Tom Hanks Cameo

Chet Hanks paid homage to his father’s iconic Oscar-winning role in Forrest Gump in the music video for Something Out West’s new single, “You Better Run.” The clip for the group – composed of Chet, 34, and Drew Arthur – features well known imagery and significant references from the 1994 film, including Chet sitting on a bench dressed like Forrest, a shrimp fishing boat named Jenny, and even a cameo appearance from Tom Hanks himself. “You Better Run” was written by Arthur alongside Brendan Cooney and TJ Courtney, with the track representing a “cautionary tale with a sense of urgency,” per the press release. The group formed following “late-night jams and songwriting sessions led them to Nashville and the official creation of their duo,” and their new song will be featured on their upcoming debut EP, Leaving Hollywood, which is set to be released on June 20. (People)