Chet Hanks Claims He Grew Up Without A ‘Strong Male Role Model’

Chet Hanks opened up about what it is like to be the son of celebrities on his YouTube channel Tuesday (Feb. 14th).

The eldest son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, appeared to throw shade at his famous father, saying that he “didn’t have a strong male role model” while he was growing up.

However, the 31-year-old rapper admits that he is “very blessed,” explaining, “I got to travel the world, stay in nice hotels, fly in private planes.” But fame, he says, is a “double edged sword.”

He continued, “You’ve got to keep in mind that fame is the most powerful drug known to man. It can also be the most destructive. … It creates a lot of jealously, a lot of envy.”

The video is tagged as being part of Chet’s fitness program, HanxFit.