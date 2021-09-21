Cheryl Burke Is More Nervous About DWTS Now That She’s Sober

Cheryl Burke started her 24th season of Dancing With The Stars with a serious case of nerves.

The dancer revealed on Instagram Monday (Sept. 20th), “Doing this show sober has really made me realize my every insecurity and the amount of pressure I put on myself, which is tough.”

She added, “Just wanted to be honest with you all because I know sometimes it can look like this stuff is easy for us, but that wouldn’t be real.”

Burke and Peleton instructor Cody Rigsby danced a tango on Monday (Sept. 20th) night’s episode of DWTS, recieving a score of 24.