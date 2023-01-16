Chelsea Handler, Tori Spelling, Bella Ramsey + More

CHELSEA HANDLER THOUGHT THE SUN AND THE MOON WERE THE SAME THING UNTIL SHE WAS 40: Comedian Chelsea Handler appeared on The Tonight Show recently and admitted she believed the sun and the moon were the same entity until she was 40 years old. “My older sister Simone looked up at the sky and she said, ‘Chelsea, Chelsea look up. It’s not often that you get to see the sun and the moon at the same time,’” Handler shared. “And I go ‘Wait, but they’re always together’ and as soon as I said that, she turned around. She goes ‘What did you say?’ And I was like, ‘Oh shut up, shut up.’ I knew what I said was wrong.” Her sister pressed her to explain what she meant. “I was like, ‘Honestly, I just assumed when the sun went down, it popped back up as the moon,’” she said. “I’m like, ‘Is that not what’s happening?’”

TORI SPELLING’S DAUGHTER IS DIAGNOSED WITH A HEMIPLEGIC MIGRAINE: Tori Spelling took to her Instagram Stories on Friday (January 13th) to update fans about her daughter Stella’s health, following her hospitalization last week. “She is home and feeling much better,” Spelling wrote. “At the ER she was diagnosed with a Hemiplegic Migraine.” The 90210 actress added, “Signs of a hemiplegic migraine attack are similar to what would be presented in a stroke … That typically includes sudden severe headaches on one side of the brain, weakness and numbness on one half of the body.”

BELLA RAMSEY OPENS UP ABOUT GENDER FLUIDITY: The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey told The New York Times recently that she identifies as gender fluid. “I guess my gender has always been very fluid,” she told the outlet. “Someone would call me ‘she’ or ‘her’ and I wouldn’t think about it. But I knew that if someone called me ‘he,’ it was a bit exciting.” Ramsey added, “I’m very much just a person. Being gendered isn’t something that I particularly like. But in terms of pronouns, I really couldn’t care less.”

ANDY DICK IS ARRESTED FOR PUBLIC INTOXICATION AND FAILING TO REGISTER AS A SEX OFFENDER: According to Entertainment Tonight, Andy Dick was arrested on Friday (January 13th) for public intoxication. During the booking, officers also noticed that the NewsRadio actor had failed to register as a sex offender. Dick has been accused by multiple men of sexual battery and was convicted in November for a 2018 incident in which he allegedly grabbed an Uber driver’s crotch.