Chelsea Handler Says Her Relationship With Jo Koy ‘Renewed’ Her Faith In Men

Chelsea Handler is “grateful” for her relationship with Jo Koy, even though the pair went their separate ways in July. Handler got candid with Entertainment Tonight about the effects the relationship had on her.

“I had kind of lost my faith in men,” she said. “And then, I got into a relationship and that faith was renewed, and it made me open-minded and open-hearted and I remain that way.”

“I believe in love and I love the way that love can light you up,” she added.