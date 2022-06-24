Chelsea Handler Is Suing Lingerie Company For Breach Of Contract

Chelsea Handler is suing the lingerie company ThirdLove for breach of contract.

According to the lawsuit obtained by Page Six Style, the brand failed to “fairly compensate her for an advertising campaign it hired her to spearhead.”

The complaint filed in the superior Court of California Thursday (June 23rd) states that both parties allegedly agreed upon a compensation of $1,060,000 plus expenses. However, the shoot was allegedly cancelled at the eleventh hour.

The comedian believes the creative team never obtained approval from its Board of Directors before making the agreement.

Handler claims ThirdLove refused to compensate her for the cancelled shoot and violation of their agreement, despite “repeated requests” for the company to do so.