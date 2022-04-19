Charlie Sheen, Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian + More!

CHARLIE SHEEN AND BROOKE MUELLER SETTLE THEIR CHILD SUPPORT CASE: According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Charlie Sheen and his ex-wife, Brooke Mueller, settled their child support case on April 11th. Sheen and Mueller agreed on an “undisclosed financial agreement in the Los Angeles Superior Court ruling” for their twin 13-year-old sons, Bob and Max. Sheen’s lawyer, Gregory J. Pedrick, told the publication Monday (April 18th), “Mr. Sheen and Ms. Mueller recognize together the great benefit to their children in peacefully, privately coming to terms focused on the family’s overall best interests. They should be applauded for making that happen.”

TRAVIS BARKER WISHES KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN A HAPPY BIRTHDAY: On Instagram Monday (April 18th), Travis Barker posted in honor of Kourtney Kardashian’s 43rd birthday. Along with a black and white photo of the couple, he wrote, “My best friend, my lover, my everything Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash I love you.”

LALA KENT IS CELEBRATING HER BOOK’S PAPERBACK EDITION WITH A BOOB JOB: Page Six reports that Lala Kent will be getting breast implants to celebrate the paperback edition of her book Give Them Lala. “I want to celebrate. I’m going into surgery to have my boobies done on Friday,” the Vanderpump Rules star said on Monday’s (April 18th) episode of the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast.

LOVE IS BLIND’S DEEPTI VEMPATI AND KYLE ABRAMS ENJOY COACHELLA TOGETHER: E! News reports that Love Is Blind stars Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams were spotted together at Neon Carnival on Saturday (April 16th) during Coachella 2022—sparking more romance rumors. Former Bachelorette Katie Thurston posted a photo of the two reality stars on Sunday (April 17th). The pair can be seen holding hands next to Thurston and her boyfriend, John Hersey.