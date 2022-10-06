Charlie Hunnam Battled Serious Health Issues While Filming Shantaram

Charlie Hunnam battled serious health issues while filming the Apple TV+ series, Shantaram.

He told The Hollywood Reporter at the show’s premiere Monday (October 3rd), “When I was in India, I got a bacterial gut infection, a viral gut infection, an acute respiratory infection. I had conjunctivitis in both eyes, an ear infection and dengue fever from a mosquito bite.”

His bad luck continued on the Zach Snyder film Rebel Moon where he sustained “a totally exploded S1 and S2 that are torn wide open.”

Fortunately, Hunnam told THR that he’s finally starting to heal.