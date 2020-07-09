Charlie Daniels Funeral Will Be Open To The Public

Funeral services have been announced for the legendary Charlie Daniels. A public visitation is scheduled for today (Thursday, July 9) from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. / CT at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee. As of Wednesday, crowds were already forming outside the funeral home.

The funeral is also open to the public and will be held Friday (July 10 at 11amCT) at World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Travis Tritt, Vince Gill, Gretchen Wilson and Trace Adkins will perform to honor his life. Alan Jackson will pastor the service.

Charlie passed away on Monday, July 6, at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee of a hemorrhagic stroke. He was 83.

TL;DR: