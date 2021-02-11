Charisma Carpenter Accuses 'Buffy' Creator of Verbal Abuse

Charisma Carpenter has Ray Fisher’s back. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum is sharing her story of working under Joss Whedon for seven years, saying that he created a toxic work environment rife with abuse. Within hours, her co-stars had her back. Sarah Michelle Gellar, Michelle Trachtenberg and Amber Benson posted on social media in support.

Gellar wrote: “While I am proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers, I don’t want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon.”

This comes after Fisher’s claims against Whedon were dismissed by WarnerMedia, and he was essentially ousted from the Justice League series.

Carpenter dubbed the director “casually cruel.”

“These memories and more have weighed on my soul like bricks for nearly half of my life,” Carpenter said. “I wish I said something sooner. I wish I had the composure and courage all those years ago. But I muted myself in shame and conditional silence.”

Carpenter, who played Cordelia Chase on Buffy and then Angel, said his behavior triggered a “chronic physical condition from which I still suffer.” She said he threatened to fire her, made fun of her religion and called her fat when she was pregnant. When she was six months pregnant, his grueling work demands triggered false labor pains.

She went on to say that he made good on his pledge to fire her from Angel after she gave birth, something fans have long believed.

“It is abundantly evident that Joss has persisted in his harmful actions, continuing to create wreckage in his wake,” Carpenter said. “My hope now, by finally coming forward about these experiences, is to create space for the healing of others who I know have experienced similar serialized abuses of power.”