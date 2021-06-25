Channing Tatum Shares First Photo Of His Daughter’s Face

Channing Tatum shared the first ever photo of his daughter’s face in a heartwarming Insagram post on Thursday (June 24th).

The Magic Mike actor captioned the photo of himself and 8-year-old Everly Elizabeth Maiselle Tatum with, “You my littles are everything! You are my world and my heart.”

He continued, “You were looking at the full moon in this pic and telling me the prophecy of the full moon mermaid and then we ran into the water and looked for her and played with glow sticks in the night water calling out to the mermaids. you said you touched a bald headed mermaid and saw a tail. Haha one day you will read this and i hope laugh. We have fun.”

Everly’s mother is Jenna Dewan. She and Channing were married from 2009 to 2019.