Channing Tatum Opens Up About His Divorce From Jenna Dewan

Channing Tatum got candid about his relationship with Jenna Dewan in an interview with Vanity Fair published on Tuesday (January 17th). The Magic Mike star shared that he doesn’t know if he’s “ever going to get married again,” following their divorce in 2019.

In terms of what went wrong, Tatum said, “We fought for it for a really long time, even though we both sort of knew that we had sort of grown apart.” The former couple met on the set of the 2006 movie Step Up and were married in 2009.

“I think we told ourselves a story when we were young, and we just kept telling ourselves that story, no matter how blatantly life was telling us that we were so different,” he said. “But when you’re actually parents, you really understand differences between the two of you. Because it is screaming at you all day long. How you parent differently, how you look at the world, how you go through the world.”

The Lost City actor added that at first their separation was “super scary and terrifying,” but that “it was probably exactly what I needed.” Tatum is now in a relationship with Zoe Kravitz, while Dewan is engaged to Steve Kazee.