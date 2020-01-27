Channing Tatum Defends Jessie J From Trolls

Channing Tatum is defending his girlfriend Jessie J from trolls. Tatum shared a post on Instagram Friday confirming that he and the “Bang Bang” singer are back together, he noticed some negative feedback from commenters.

The 39-year-old hit up the comments section himself to defend his 31-year-old girlfriend. Responding to a writer who wrote: “Jenna looks better with you,” a reference to Tatum’s ex-wife of nine years, Jenna Dewan, he wrote that there “ain’t nobody more stunning and beautiful to look at” than Jessie.

He continued: “I don’t usually address s— like this. But you seem as good of a terrible happy people hating thoughtless person as any of them. Why don’t you seriously think abut what you’re doing. It’s hurtful and I ain’t about it.”

“If you can’t not be a horrible hateful person on my page and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman that Jess is… please kindly get TF out of here,” the Magic Mike star continued. “No one wants you here. Especially me.”

Tatum didn’t stop there. He explicitly compared J and Dewan, with J coming out on top: “And ain’t nobody more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess. And yeah that includes my ex. Sorry about your opinion. But what I said is facts. Just facts. Ok bye be careful with your actions it’s what you create for yourself.”

He continued: “And just to be super clear for the other people that love to turn sh– around. Jenna is beautiful and amazing in her own right. But no and I mean no is more beautiful or better than anyone else.”

“Beauty isn’t measurable. It’s in the eye of the beholder,” the actor concluded. “So while all you infinitely beautiful people pour over these words and try and find s— to start s— wit. I’m gonna be enjoying my MF night with my gorgeous lady and cuddle up in her beautiful heart.”

The pair made their red carpet debut Friday at the MusicCares Person of the Year gala in L.A. after rekindling their romance, and J shared her delight at being back with Tatum on social media. She wrote: “When you surrender and fearlessly act on the truth that always was. Love GLOWS and GROWS in a different way. Happiness from the inside out. I love you so much baby @channingtatum.”

CUSTODY

Meanwhile, Dewan and Tatum have reportedly come to a custody agreement. The pair share Everly, 6, and have agreed to a joint custody arrangement, with both committing to not use her in social media campaigns or advertisements without the other person’s consent.