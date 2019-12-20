Channing Tatum and Jessie J Split After 1 Year Together

Channing Tatum and Jessie J have split after more than a year together, Us Weekly reports.

“Channing Tatum and Jessie J broke up about a month ago,” one source reveals. “They are still really close and still good friends.”

The pair supported each other publicly throughout their relationship, cheering other’s projects on via social media. Tatum also attended several of J’s concerts, and she cheered him on during the opening night of London’s Magic Mike show in November of 2018.

Tatum and J got together soon after he and ex-wife Jenna Dewan announced their split; when fans compared their looks, Dewan jumped to J’s defense.

The former spouses share Everly, 6. They are still ironing out their divorce details, and Tatum admitted recently in court docs that they are having “conflict over adjustments to our schedules to ensure both parties are able to have equal time with our daughter.”

Dewan is expecting a child with Broadway star Steve Kazee, whom she has been dating since October of 2018.