Chance Perdomo Of ‘Gen V’ Dead At 27 After Motorcycle Accident

Chance Perdomo, known for his roles in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Gen V, has tragically passed away at the age of 27 in a solo motorcycle accident. Details are still unclear, but he is believed to have died late Friday in upstate New York, on his way to Toronto. Colleagues and producers expressed their grief, with Gen V producers describing him as “an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer.”

Born in Los Angeles, Perdomo pursued acting in London after attending school in England. His notable works also include the After series and the 2018 TV movie Killed By My Debt, which earned him a BAFTA nomination for best actor in a leading role. Production on the second season of Gen Vwas supposed to begin this week, but has now been delayed indefinitely.