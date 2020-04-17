Chadwick Boseman Sparks Concern After Photo Showing Weight Loss

Fans are concerned about Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman after seeing images of him online. Boseman popped up on social media to promote Operation 42, a $4.2 million fundraiser for personal protective equipment. The PPE is destined for hospitals that cater to African-American communities hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The name, as many noted, is a reference to his role as Robinson in the 2013 film 42. And as thrilled as many were to see the fundraiser, many also pointed out his thinner frame.

“I hope your [sic] okay, your appearance has changed,” one follower wrote.

“Dude, I’m all in for this, but please reassure your fan base about your health ’cause even I am starting to be kinda worried,” wrote another.

TBD if the weight loss is for a role. He is slated to appear in the TV series The Black Child and Black Panther II.