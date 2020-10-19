Chadwick Boseman died without a will, but he was sure to protect his wife financially before he passed of terminal cancer. According to TMZ, Boseman's wife Taylor Simone Ledward has filed probate docs in which she asks to be named administrator of Boseman's estate. Taylor had to file the docs in probate court since the actor did not leave a will. Since Boseman died without a will and without children, Ledward will inherit all the assets of the probate estate.

According to the docs, Taylor gets nearly $1 million in personal property and assets.