Chad Wheeler Arrested After Domestic Dispute With His Girlfriend

Seattle Seahawks star Chad Wheeler was arrested on January 24th after he allegedly choking his girlfriend Alleah at a residence in Kent, WA. According to The Seattle Times, Chad was released on $400,000 bail. He was ordered not to have contact with the alleged victim and to surrender all weapons.

Last Friday (January 22nd), Chad and his girlfriend reportedly got into a heated argument that turned physical. According to the police report, a woman called 911 following a "physical fight" with her boyfriend and said that she was being "killed." She told cops she was bleeding and had suffered a dislocated arm.

When the cops pulled up, they reportedly heard screaming coming from a bathroom. When they arrived at the residence, he was standing next to the woman in the bathroom.

Cops say that the altercation occurred when she refused to bow to him. After she declined, he allegedly threw her on the bed and chocked her until she was unconscious. When she regained consciousness, Chad allegedly said, “Wow, you’re alive?”

That’s when the woman ran to the bathroom and locked herself inside to call for help. Wheeler picked the lock and got inside, but police arrived shortly after.

Wheeler issued an apology yesterday (January 27th), tweeting, “It is time for me to walk away from football and get the help I need to never again pose a threat to another. I cannot express my sorrow or remorse enough. I am truly ashamed. I apologize profusely for the turmoil that I have caused to my family, teammates, fans, and those closest to me. The most important thing right now is that Alleah gets the care she needs, and I get help. Both are happening.”

He continued, “The events that happened over the weekend transpired from a manic episode. I am deeply sorry for the pain and suffering that I have caused to Alleah and her family.”

The Seahawks released a statement, saying, “The Seahawks are saddened by the details emerging against Chad Wheeler and strongly condemn this act of domestic violence. Our thoughts and support are with the victim."

Wheeler is expected to be arraigned on Feb. 9th.