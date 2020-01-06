Celebs React to Airstrike on Iran General

Several Hollywood stars labeled President Donald Trump a threat to America and called on fellow citizens to prepare for war following the airstrike that killed one of Iran’s top generals.

Officials from the Pentagon confirmed that Trump ordered the attack on General Qassem Soleimani, who they say was responsible for hundreds of deaths of American and coalition soldiers.

Rosanna Arquette likened Trump to Hitler, writing: “Hitler did the same thing.”

Debra Messing mined the archives and dug up a tweet from 2012. Trump wrote at the time: “Now that Obama’s poll numbers are in tailspin – watch for him to launch a strike in Libya or Iran. He is desperate.”

“THERE IS A TWEET FOR EVERYTHING. #TrumpIsANationalSecurityThreat,” Messing wrote.

Rob Reiner wrote: “What a horrible feeling. Having a Commander-In-Chief who you know is a Pathological Liar trying to justify striking the heart of Iran’s military.”

Alec Baldwin opined that Trump launched the airstrike to distract from his impeachment: “Start a war to eclipse an impeachment?”

Rose McGowan begged Iran for mercy, tweeting: “Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us. #Soleimani.”

McGowan’s tweet caused Trump supporters to urge her to #MoveToIran.

John Cusack, Rob Delaney, Rosie O’Donnell, Don Cheadle and Patricia Arquette also shared their alarm.