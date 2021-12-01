Celebrity:Jennifer Coolidge, Kim Kardashian, Al Pacino + More!

WEIGHT-GAIN ALMOST KEPT JENNIFER COOLIDGE FROM ‘WHITE LOTUS’: Pandemic weight-gain nearly prevented Jennifer Coolidge from joining the cast of White Lotus. The 60-year-old actress told Page Six that she didn’t want to be on camera because she estimates she gained somewhere between 30 and 40 pounds during lockdown. She told the outlet, “I thought we were all going to die, I really did, so I was just eating myself to death. Vegan pizzas, sometimes five or six in a day.” Fortunately, a good friend set her straight before she could turn down the role.

‘HAMILTON’ STARS SPLIT AFTER SIX YEARS: Almost three years after getting engaged, Hamilton stars Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones have called it quits after six years together. Amid speculation about their relationship status, a source confirms to E! News that the couple, who met during rehearsals for the original off-Broadway production of Hamilton, have officially split. Reps for the pair did not immediately respond to the outlet when reached for comment.

KIM KARDASHIAN TO RECIEVE FASHION ICON AWARD: NBC and E! announced on Tuesday (Nov. 30th) that Kim Kardashian will receive the Fashion Icon Award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 7th. Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials & E! News, NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming revealed, “For nearly two decades, Kim Kardashian West’s style evolution has disrupted and influenced trends on a global level and cemented herself as a force to be reckoned with within the fashion industry. For being a cultural inspiration, trailblazer and so much more, we can’t wait to honor Kim with this year’s People’s Fashion Icon Award.”

RIDLEY SCOTT DEFENDS AL PACINO FROM CRITICISM: House of Gucci director Ridley Scott is defending Al Pacino against criticism from the Gucci family. Patricia Gucci, the only daughter of Aldo Gucci, was particularly upset with the Scarface actor for his portrayal of her late father. She called his version, “shameful, because he doesn’t resemble him at all and went on to call Pacino’s portrayal, “fat, short, with sideburns, really ugly.” Scott told Total Film, “The people that were writing from the family to us at the onset were alarmingly insulting, saying that Al Pacino did not represent physically Aldo Gucci in any shape or form. And yet, frankly, how could they be better represented than by Al Pacino? Excuse me! You probably have the best actors in the world, you should be so f**king lucky.”