Celebrity News: Olivia Wilde, Teresa Giudice, Dr. Oz and More!

OLIVIA WILDE AND JASON SUDEIKIS JUST GREW APART: No drama here. While fans were shocked when Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis split after a seven-year engagement, insiders tell Us Weekly the pair had just grown apart. The insider said: “They’ve been separated for months now and there really is no drama. They’re handling this like adults. It’s all about coparenting their kids, Daisy and Otis. That’s the priority for them.” Their living arrangements were a strain too: “Like most couples, they had disagreements, they were bicoastal but Jason loved living in New York and Olivia, who was born in NYC, was leaning more toward Los Angeles. She was also busier than him at times, which was difficult at times. They butted heads on many occasions and decided it was best to go their separate ways.”

TERESA GIUDICE TAKING HER TIME WITH NEW MAN: Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is taking it slow with her new businessman Luis “Louie” Ruelas. A source tells Page Six: “They are both happy. Right now it’s very low key and casual. One step at a time.” Teresa finalized her divorce from her husband Joe Giudice

SISTER SUES DR. OZ: Dr. Oz is getting sued by his sister Nazlim Oz, who claims that he has been withholding cash coming from a pair of NYC apartments owned by their late father. In court docs, she claims he has been taking the $15K she normally receives from renting the properties. But Dr. Oz told The Real Deal: “My father legally placed me as manager of this entity, so although I do not own or desire these properties, I am obliged to hold all the income safely in escrow until the courts here and in Turkey have decided the merits of the ongoing litigations.”

JENNIFER ANISTON ANNOUNCES NEXT PROJECT: It’s not on the big – or small – screen. The 51-year-old has teamed up with Vital Proteins, a collagen brand, as their chief creative officer. “I’ve always been an advocate for nourishing your wellness from within, which is why I started using Vital Proteins so many years ago,” Aniston says of her new role. “We’re really excited to welcome Jen and her valued perspective to the Vital team,” Kurt Seidensticker, Founder and CEO of Vital Proteins, said. “We've all watched Jen live a life that prioritizes wellness from the inside-out, which she attributes in part to her belief in Vital Proteins, making this partnership so unique and, more importantly, authentic.”

PATRICK DEMPSEY TALKS GREY’S ANATOMY: On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Patrick Dempsey talked about his return to Grey's Anatomy for season 17’s premiere. “I'm not sure how many,” he replied. “I know I'm throughout this season. He comes back to visit.” The November 12th premiere concluded with Derek Shepherd (Dempsey) appearing with Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) on a beach in a dreamy sequence. He was last on the show in 2015, when his character died.