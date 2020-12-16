Celebrity Gossip:Kirk Cameron, Brian Austin Green, Justin Anderson and More!

KIRK CAMERON HOLDS CAROLING EVENT: Kirk Cameron is ignoring health guidelines by getting hundreds of people together to sing Christmas carols amid a raging pandemic. The Growing Pains alum organized the mass gathering on Sunday in Thousand Oaks, California, and hundreds were photographed huddling together, maskless, singing. It was, TMZ reports, a protest against stay-at-home orders. Police were called, but no arrests or citations were made.

BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN TALKS REMOTE LEARNING: Brian Austin Green is doing his best to make life at home as fun as possible during the pandemic for the sons he shares with ex Megan Fox. Noah, Bodhi and Journey have had to adjust to remote learning, and he tells ET that Noah is not a fan. "We have a pod of six other kids, because our 8-year-old, he just wasn't into the remote learning at all," Green says. "Sitting in front of a computer and doing that, that just wasn't his thing. … I think some kids need the socialization. Like, they really need to be with other kids."

JUSTIN ANDERSON TALKS ADOPTION: Very Cavallari star Justin Anderson has opened up secretly giving up his son to adoption. He said on Scissoring Isn’t a Thing that he and his high-school girlfriend got pregnant. As Mormons, there was “no talk” of abortion. "So we found this beautiful couple. It was an open adoption. We had our son Tyler. I was in the hospital room. I’m 18 by the way. We hand our baby over to the family. And I drive back to college by myself and life goes on," Anderson, who came out as gay to his family his junior year of college, said.

TOM GIRARDI IS SICK? Tom Girardi is undergoing serious health challenges and needed to be hospitalized in recent months, according to a new lawsuit. Attorneys for Girardi, who is the process of divorcing RHOBH star Erika Jayne, claim that while he was ill he made a “mistake” causing families to be paid in full. He and Jayne have been sued by families involved in a fatal airline crash; they accuse the pair of embezzling settlement money and attempting to conceal it in their “sham” divorce.

ANN REINKING DIES: Ann Reinking, a Broadway star who rose to fame playing Roxie Hart in Chicago and served as a muse to Bob Fosse, has died. She was 71. The Tony Award winner died in her sleep. In a statement, her family said: "The world and our family have lost a vibrant, amazing talent and beautiful soul. Ann was the heart of our family and the life of the party. She was visiting our brother in Washington state when she went to sleep and never woke up. We will miss her more than we can say. Heaven has the best choreographer available now. I’m sure they are dancing up a storm up there! Annie, we will love and miss you always!!!"