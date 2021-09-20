Celebrity Gossip: Zoe Kravitz, Amy Schumer, Chris Rock and More!

ZOE KRAVITZ SLAPS BACK AT CRITICS: Zoe Kravitz is slapping back at critics of her sheer, crystal slip dress by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, which she wore to the Met Gala on Monday. She paired it with a silver thong. “I don’t understand why they go practically naked,” one person commented on social media of all the skin-baring style on the carpet, name-checking Kravitz in particular. “She’s gorgeous. Why does she feel the need to wear a dress like this?” “Being uncomfortable with the human body is colonization / brainwashing,” the High Fidelity alum replied in a comment captured by Comments by Celebs.

AMY SCHUMER HAS UTERUS & APPENDIX REMOVED: Amy Schumer revealed that she had her uterus and appendix removed due to endometriosis complications. She shared a video filmed by her husband Chris Fischer, showing her recovering in the hospital. “So, it’s the morning after my surgery for endometriosis and my uterus is out,” she said. “The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it. There was a lot, a lot of blood in my uterus and I’m, you know, sore and I have some, like, gas pains,” Schumer added. Several pals, including Olivia Culpo, who also has endometriosis shared their support with hearts and comments.

CHRIS ROCK HAS COVID: Chris Rock revealed that he has COVID, and urged fans to get vaccinated. “Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this,” Rock tweeted. “Get vaccinated.”

TERESA GIUDICE’S DAUGHTER AUDRIANA DOING SUPERFOOD ADS: Teresa Giudice’s 12-year-old daughter Audriana surprised many when she hit up TikTok to share a sponsored post for Bloom Nutrition Greens & Superfood supplements. The clip shows Audriana saying it “helps with digestion and bloating.” Many dubbed the post “sick.”

TOM GIRARDI LIVING IN FACILITY: Amid legal troubles and questions over his mental and physical health, lawyer Tom Girardi has moved out of his mansion in L.A., and into a senior living facility, according to reports. His brother Robert Girardi has been named as his conservator. He and Erica Jayne are divorcing, amid claims they laundered funds from plane crash victims.

NO REUNION FOR RHONY: “Due to scheduling challenges around taping the reunion of The Real Housewives of New York City in a timely manner, Bravo confirmed there will not be a reunion for this season,” a spokesperson for the network tells Page Six. “It’s disappointing to not be able to bring the cast back together, but we are happy to have ended on such a high note with the finale, and are now shifting our focus to next season.” The reunion is a hotly anticipated clearing house for major drama. The show’s 13th season was divisive, and ratings dropped.