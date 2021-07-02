Celebrity Gossip: Yvonne Strahovski, Alyssa Milano, Mark Wahlberg + More!

YVONNE STRAHOVSKI PREGNANT WITH SECOND CHILD: Yvonne Strahovski is pregnant with her second child. The Handsmaid’s Tale actress confirmed the news Wednesday (June 30th) by revealing her baby bump at the Los Angeles premiere of her film, The Tomorrow War. The 38-year-old told Entertainment Tonight that she is having a boy and is about “halfway” through her pregnancy. She and her husband Tim Loden already have a 2-year-old son, William.

MARK WAHLBERG WISHES HIS ‘SMOKESHOW’ WIFE A HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Mark Wahlberg wished his “smokeshow” wife, Rhea Duham, a happy 43rd birthday on Instagram Thursday (July 1st). The actor, who shares three children with the model, posted a selfie of the couple, captioned with, “Happy B day babe !!!” In a separate Facebook post, he wrote, “Happy birthday to my wife Rhea, who is not only a total smokeshow, but most importantly, an incredible mother to our four amazing children. Love you, babe!”

HAYDEN PANETTIERE’S EX IS OUT OF JAIL: Hayden Panettiere’s ex-boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, is free after completing his 12-day jail sentence for assaulting he actress. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Hickerson Was released from the Los Angeles County Jail back on May 20th. Following his release, Hickerson will have to complete 52 domestic violence classes and pay a $500 fee.

ALYSSA MILNO GETS CANDID ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH: Alyssa Milano got candid about her mental health in a TikTok video posted Tuesday (June 29th). The Insatiable actress stated, “I take my medication every day,” after another user accused her of forgetting to take her meds. Milano detailed her medical history which includes anxiety, PTS, and panic disorder and added, “I think it’s time that we de-stigmatize medication from mental health like we’ve de-stigmatized say, I don’t know, Botox. OK, thanks for listening.”

