Celebrity Gossip: Vanessa Morgan, Lucy Hale, Jenelle Evans and More!

LYSOL CAKE? Forget the classic chocolate or vanilla sugar-bomb, now the thing to give people on their birthdays is a Lysol cake. Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan celebrated her 28th on Monday, and her husband Michael Kopech celebrated with a cake from Lizzy’s Sweets N’ Treats that looked exactly like a container of Lysol disinfecting wipes. “Thank you all so much for the birthday messages!” the Toni Topaz star wrote via Instagram. “Ahaha never thought a Lysol cake would be my dream cake but here in 2020, yup it is! Been a weird birthday for me, not getting to be with my family or my friends and in self-quarantine, so feeling really sad today. But thanking all of you for helping me put a smile on my face today. Hope everyone is staying strong at home. I love you.”

LUCY HALE TALKS TEETH CRUSHES: Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale admitted to having “teeth crushes” on people during her visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show. Clarkson copped to the same thing, saying: “I think it might be because I’ve had Invisalign twice, I’ve had braces for my whole childhood. But I just, like…I love teeth. I have a fascination with teeth. I love smiles. It’s, like, the first thing I notice about people.” Hale says Julia Roberts is her top teeth crush.

JENELLE EVANS AND DAVID EASON ARE BACK ON: Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans has gotten back together with her estranged husband David Eason, she tells fans during a YouTube Q&A. “Yes. Me and him are deciding to work things out right now and we’re taking it slowly. Yes, I know I came back to North Carolina. Yes, I’m living here permanently now.” Eason, as many will recall, admitted to killing her dog, which sparked an investigation that had their children temporarily taken away and her firing from MTV. “A lot of things have changed. Me and him have just decided to try to remain positive no matter what and if we have an issue, we really need to talk it out,” she explained. “I want to tell you guys that David has never abused the children, he’s never abused me. I’ve always had disagreements and those would turn into big arguments. This is the reason why I decided to go back home and work out my relationship because ultimately it’s for my family.”

LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA PUTS IN THE HEIGHTS ON HOLD: The much-anticipated film adaptation of In the Heights is put on hold. Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda shared the news Tuesday. “With the uncertainty in our world, right now, the release of In the Heights is being postponed,” Miranda shared in a letter signed by him, producer and book writer Quiara Alegría Hudes and director Jon M. Chu. “When we can safely gather again, flags in hand, we will be there, enjoying this movie in theaters.”