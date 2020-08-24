Celebrity Gossip: Unhinged, Sofia Vergara, John Travolta and More!

UNHINGED RESTARTS B.O.: After months of movie theater closures, the U.S. box office has opened in Florida, Texas, Georgia and other regions of the country. Unhinged, a thriller starring Russell Crowe, was the main attraction, and the Solstice Studios release pocked $4 million over the weekend. Not much under normal circumstances, but observers say this is a victory without major markets in New York, California and New Jersey there to boost the sales.

SOFIA VERGARA STANDS BY ELLEN DEGENERES: Sofia Vergara is standing by the beleaguered host Ellen DeGeneres after old videos show DeGeneres teasing Vergara for her accent on a 2015 show. DeGeneres, as many will recall, is going through an internal investigation after toxic workplace allegations were made against her and senior producers on her eponymous shows. Three producers have been fired. On Twitter, Vergara responded to the clip, writing: “Two comedians having fun with each other to entertain. I was never a victim guys, I was always in on the joke.”

LEA MICHELE WELCOMES BABY BOY: Lea Michele and her husband Zandy Reich welcomed a baby boy on Thursday, according to reports. The Glee star and Reich have been married since March of 2019.

JOHN TRAVOLTA AND DAUGHTER ELLA PAY TRIBUTE TO KELLY PRESTON: John Travolta and his 20-year-old daughter Ella are paying tribute to Kelly Preston a month after her death. Preston died after a secret two-year battle with breast cancer. “My daughter @ella.travolta and I dancing in memory of momma,” he captioned the touching video, noting that “dancing with me” was “one of Kelly’s favorite things.”

WONDER WOMAN 1984 TRAILER DROPS: A Wonder Woman 1984 trailer has dropped, as part of the hype surrounding DC FanDome, which kicked off Saturday. Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal teased the sequel, which follows Gadot’s Diana Prince and Pine’s Steve Trevor reuniting in the 1980s. Wonder Woman 1984 will land October 2, 2020.

PATTON OSWALT TOASTS LATE WIFE: As the Golden State Killer is brought to justice, comedian Patton Oswalt is paying tribute to his late wife Michelle McNamara, who died trying to uncover his identity. “The insect gets none of my headspace today. I’m thinking of the victims, and the survivors, and the witnesses and crusaders and investigators. And of course Michelle. Go forward in peace, all of you,” he wrote Friday. Former police officer Joseph James DeAngelo, 74, was sentenced to life in prison after confessing to the crimes.