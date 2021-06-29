Celebrity Gossip: Tyrese Gibson, Jason Sudeikis, Pamela Anderson and More!

TYRESE GIBSON TALKS DWAYNE JOHNSON FEUD: Tyrese Gibson is opening up about his former feud with Dwayne Johnson, his The Fast and the Furious costar. “We’ve been on the phone every other day. We reconnected in a real way. I think we’re both better men on the other side of all that stuff that went down,” the F9 actor, 42, told guest host Tiffany Haddish during a Monday, June 28, appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “To be honest, I didn’t know how the phone call would happen. But it did happen and we’re about 20 phone calls in. We’re in a competition right now on who can leave the longest voice note.”

JASON SUDEIKIS CONFIRMS ROMANCE WITH KEELEY HAZELL? Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis appears to be moving on from Olivia Wilde. They split last year, and he has reportedly been dating Keeley Hazell, whom he met on the set of 2014’s Horrible Bosses 2. The pair were photographed out in NYC Sunday after sparking romance rumors in February.

PAMELA ANDERSON SET FOR HGTV SHOW: Pamela Anderson has signed on for a home reno show for HGTV Canada. Tentatively titled Pamela Anderson’s Home Reno Project, Anderson returns to her native Canada to remake her grandmother’s old home.

FREIDA PINTO & CORY TRAN: Are expecting a child! The 36-year-old actress shared the good news that she and fiancé Cory Tran are welcoming a baby this Fall. Freida Pinto wrote: “Baby Tran, coming this Fall!”

EMMA CORRIN ATTENDED KATE & WILLIAM’S WEDDING? The Crown’s Emma Corrin attended Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding years before being cast as princess.

KELSEY GRAMMER REFUSES TO FEEL SORRY FOR HIMSELF: Despite having a drama-filled life, Kelsey Grammer tries to stay positive. “I don’t complain about my life,” he told Page Six. “It was an extraordinary challenge a lot of the time, and there’s been a lot of pain and a lot of great joy. I wouldn’t trade a moment of it except to possibly bring back some people I care about.” Grammer’s father Frank was killed during a home invasion in 1968, his sister Karen was murdered in 1975 and his two half-brothers died during a scuba-diving accident in 1980. After splitting from RHOBH alum Camille Grammer, he married Kayte Walsh, his fourth wife. The pair share Faith, 8, Kelsey Jr., 6, and Auden, 4. Grammer is also the father of Spencer, 37, Greer, 29, Mason, 19, and Jude, 16.