Celebrity Gossip: Trevor Noah, Woody Harrelson, Colton Haynes + More!

MINKA KELLY AND TREVOR NOAH CALL IT QUITS: Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah have split. A source tells People that “They have been broken up for a while.” Another insider says the Friday Night Lights alum “has the best attitude” and adds, “She is very happy. She’d rather be single than waste her time with the wrong guy.”

HODA KOTB ‘TREASURING’ THE SINGLE LIFE: Hoda Kotb is enjoying the single life after calling off her eight-year engagement to Joel Schiffman. The Today anchor told Entertainment Tonight, “I’m really enjoying my kids and my life. I’m treasuring this time.”

COLTON HAYNES SHARES ALL HIS SECRETS IN NEW MEMOIR: Colton Haynes is opening up in a new memoir about his overdose and suicide attempt, recovering from alcoholism, addiction, an eating disorder, and overcoming childhood sexual abuse. The 33-year-old Arrow and Teen Wolf actor told People, “I know today I’m only as sick as my secrets.” Haynes says of the publication of Miss Memory Lane, “I needed to rid myself of the things I’ve held on to for so long.”

WOODEY HARRELSON OPENS CANNABIS DISPENSARY: Woody Harrelson opened his own cannabis dispensary in West Hollywood, CA on Friday (May 13th). The Hunger Games star founded the dispensary, named The Woods WeHo, alongside Devon Wheeler, Bill Maher, Jay Handal and the designer Thomas Schoos. Harrelson told The WeHo Times of the opening, “. Hopefully, we can make the West Hollywood citizens a little bit higher. It’s the greatest day that I’ve had in a long time.”