Celebrity Gossip: Trevor Noah, Tiffany Haddish, Emily Ratajkowsi and More!

TREVOR NOAH AND MINKA KELLY BACK ON? Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly are apparently back on. The Daily Show host and the actress reportedly split, but they have been photographed all over NYC looking very friendly at dinner and on strolls, moments that TMZ captured.

TIFFANY HADDISH SET FOR BIG BOOK DEAL: Tiffany Haddish is shopping the follow-up to her 2017 best-seller “The Last Black Unicorn,” and insiders tell Page Six she’s getting offers of $2 million to $3 million. The 41-year-old has already written the first 80 pages, per the report.

SPOTTED: Angelina Jolie celebrated her birthday week in NYC (she turned 46) with her six kids. Page Six reports she was seen leaving JFK with her crew on Saturday. She shares 19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zahara, 14-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with her ex Brad Pitt.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI IS ON VACATION: Emily Ratajkowski is keeping baby close as she celebrates her 30th. The model posted shots of herself and her baby Sly, writing: “Bday eve with the dream vacation partner.” She and Sebastian Bear-McClard welcomed their baby March 8th.

ELLEN POMPEO REACTS TO URGENT CARE CLINIC’S PIC OF HER: Ellen Pompeo is reacting with trademark humor at the news that her character on Grey’s Anatomy is honored with a framed pic on a wall of an urgent care clinic in New York. She retweeted a pic a fan showcased, writing: “Grab your stuff and get the hell out of there,” along with crying-face emojis.