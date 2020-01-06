Celebrity Gossip: Topher Grace, Nikki Bella, Vanessa Morgan and More!

TOPHER GRACE & ASHLEY HINSHAW EXPECTING NO. 2: Topher Grace and Ashley Hinshaw are expecting their second child together. The pair graced the red carpet at the Art of Elysium’s 13th Annual celebration in L.A. The ceremony was filled with fantastic fashion and a star-studded guest list, including Bella Hadid, Marilyn Manson and Jack Black. But the Graces made the biggest fashion statement with her belly bump in baby blue. They acknowledged the big news at the event, with Grace joking “As you can see, we’re expecting our second.”

NIKKI BELLA & ARTEM CHIIGVINTSEV ARE ENGAGED: Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are engaged! The Total Bellas star shared the happy news on Instagram. “Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc. I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!”

VANESSA MORGAN MARRIES MICHAEL KOPECH: Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan married White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech on Saturday at the Historic Walton House in Homestead, Florida. Morgan’s co-stars, Skeet Ulrich, Drew Tanner and Madelaine Petsch, were among the 40 guests in attendance.

ADAM SANDLER HACKED: Adam Sandler‘s Twitter account has been hacked. The Uncut Gems star’s account tweeted out racist missives to his 2.4 million followers, and reps say Twitter stepped in to help. A rep for the star told Page Six: “Twitter responded immediately and have resolved the issue.” Mariah Carey, Chloe Grace Moritz and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey have also recently been hacked.